UPDATED: What's Building ....

We've received a number of requests requesting information about different lots that seem to be preparing for construction in San Tan Valley.

We thought we'd take a moment to let everyone know what is and is not coming in so far.

WHAT'S COMING?

On Hunt Hwy near San Tan Flats

Landscape Material Store

Next to Walmart on Hunt Hwy

Dignity Health

NE Corner of Hunt Hwy & Bella Vista (in old Don Pedro's location)

Biscuits Cafe

NW corner Gantzel & Bella Vista

Charter School - Champion Academy - opening August 2017

Gantzel Across from Poston Butte

LDS Ward

West side of Gantzel near Banner Ironwood

More homes in the Circle Cross community

East side of Gantzel in medical plaza

Nothing is planned yet, but buildings/shells are being built for new tenants.

Ironwood & Pecan Creek Drive

Dairy Queen

**NW Corner Ironwood & Ocotillo - NEW INFO**

A Safeway-anchored shopping center that’s located at the northwest corner of Ironwood Drive and Ocotillo Road in San Tan Valley Arizona. The shopping center will feature a brand new prototype store from Safeway that totals just over 63,000 square feet as well as 20,000 square feet of shop space and 6 outparcel pads.

Planned Tenants:

Ace Hardware

Cobblestone Auto Spa

Dickey's Barbecue Pit

Geno's Pizza and Cheesesteaks

Happy Feet Nails & Spa

Safeway

Sport Clips

Sub Zero

Taco Bell

The shopping center is scheduled to start building Fall of 2017 and be complete in the Fall of 2018. View pdf for drawings of new commercial development.

NOW OPEN

United States Post Office - 30994 N Golf Club Drive - Hunt Hwy & Golf Club Drive/Bella Vista





Dental Office - Hunt Hwy - South of Bella Vista - next to AutoZone

Valero Gas Station/Convenience Store - Gary & Empire across from the Urgent Care Extra

Panda Express - Across from Walmart on Hunt Hwy by Dunkin Donuts

Automotive Repair Shop - NE Corner of Ironwood & Ocotillo





T-Mobile - NW Corner of Combs/Gantzel





Jack in the Box - NE Corner of Combs/Gantzel

ADDITIONAL PROJECTS (PLANNING STAGES ONLY)

Hunt Hwy & Empire - NEW INFO

Town of Queen Creek has annexed the inside of the J-Curve at Hunt/Empire (which was San Tan Valley) and they have plans to allow a 3 story UHAUL and an Earnhardt Dodge dealership and an additional car dealership with a restaurant or two building at the corner (across from San Tan Flats).

WHAT'S NOT COMING?

Is Home Depot coming?

Months ago we learned that 12.7 acres of their lot was put on the market for sale. It isn't looking positive that they will be building anytime soon.

Is Costco building in San Tan Valley?

There has been no information released that Costco is considering San Tan Valley (or Queen Creek). Costco has very specific requirements and at this time we do not meet those requirements.

We'd Also Like Your Input

Behind the Urgent Care Extra, located at Gary & Empire (by Circle Cross) there is about 8,000 sq ft available for lease.

The space will be broken down into smaller units for multiple ease tenants. After speaking with the developers, they'd like to hear from YOU! What you would like to see built there? Let us know in the comments below, or on Facebook here.

Remember the lots will be about 1500-2000 sq ft or so think more along the lines of small retail shops, boutiques, services, etc.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.