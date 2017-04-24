San Tan Valley Schools

Public School Districts

J.O. Combs Unified School District

301 East Combs Rd

San Tan Valley, AZ 85140

480-987-5300

http://www.jocombs.org

J.O. Combs Unified School District serves over 4,400 students in San Tan Valley and the surrounding community. Our rapidly growing district is very proud of its dedicated staff, enthusiastic students and their parents, and our many progressive programs. As our school district and community grow, we are committed to preserving the ‘small school’ atmosphere where students and families are known by staff and treated with respect as well as providing educational experiences in which the entire family can participate and be proud. Thank you parents, students, staff, and community. Our combined efforts show in the results, and the results speak for themselves - together we make a difference.

Florence Unified School District

P.O. Box 2850

Florence, AZ 85132

520-866-3500

www.fusdaz.org

At Florence Unified School District #1 we put ‘Kid’s First’. These two little words make a big difference when the District Vision Statement becomes a way of life, and the last six years have shown what a difference a caring, dedicated and focused staff can make. Under the leadership of Dr. Gary Nine, and with the warm support of our parents and community, Florence Unified School District has become a leader in educational technology in Arizona, and every school has turned around previously lackluster performances to achieve ratings of performing, performing plus or highly performing - and we just keep getting better. Florence Unified School District consists of seven K-8 schools, two high schools, an online school, an alternative school and a school for students with severe emotional disabilities. All schools are located in Florence and San Tan Valley.

Additional Options

In addition to three public school districts to choose from, San Tan Valley also has a variety of charter schools, online schools and private schools to choose from. See a list of schools here.

COLLEGE

Central Arizona College

3736 E. Bella Vista Rd

San Tan Valley, AZ 85143

480-677-7825

http://www.centralaz.edu

Central Arizona College is a dynamic and multifaceted institution of higher education featuring nine campuses and centers strategically located throughout Pinal County for the purpose of educating the diverse population of the region. It may be the best-kept community college secret in Arizona, even the country, but one the institution fervently is willing to reveal. From students of Hispanic and Native American descent to participants in Central Arizona’s Lifelong Learners program, the institution’s diverse college community values the power of innovation, continuous quality improvement and the contribution of the individual.

Central’s mission is to provide a vibrant environment centered on learning and learner success for students ranging from teenagers to those 55 and better. The average age of Central’s student population is in the mid-30’s.

**Click here to view San Tan Valley schools