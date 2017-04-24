MENU

Pinal County Public Works has contracted Right Away Disposal (RAD) to provide recycling services to county residents. RAD will collect and process recyclable materials that otherwise would end up in landfills.

The Recycling Drop-off location in San Tan Valley is located at the San Tan Valley Pinal County Sheriff Station - 3655 E Hunt Hwy, San Tan Valley. Recycling containers can be identified by both the RAD and Pinal County Recycling decals. Click here for a list of dos and donts on what can be put into these containers.

Pinal County encourages communities around the county to continue supporting such a worthwhile effort in reducing unwanted waste in your neighborhoods by organizing your own Community Clean-up Events throughout the year. Let's work together to keep our environment clean for future generations to enjoy.

  • Sort and recycle materials that do not breakdown in the landfills.
  • Contact Right Away Disposal for pick up services or dispose of the recyclables at one of the recycling drop-off sites throughout the county.
  • Local landfills throughout the county are available for dumping waste.

Many housing communities in San Tan Valley offer additional curb side recycling options.  Please contact your HOA or call the number on the side of your trash or recycling can for additional information including information for dates of pickup.

**You can find additional recycling companies here.

