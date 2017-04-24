MENU

Business Directory

Area Information

Dog Licenses

Dog licenses may be obtained at four locations around the county. Customer service representatives in three of Pinal County’s One Stop service centers are also able to take pet licensure applications. There are One Stop locations for pet licenses in Florence, Apache Junction and Oracle.

“We continually look at ways we can improve services and make things more convenient for our residents. This change is the result of inter-departmental collaboration to better serve the public,” said Animal Care & Control Director Kaye Dickson. “Pet licenses can still be obtained at Animal Care & Control’s shelter and adoption center on Eleven Mile Corner Road or at three One Stop counters around the county.”

Locations are:

Florence
31 North Pinal Street, Building F
Weekdays 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM

Apache Junction
575 North Idaho Road, Suite 800
Mondays 8:30 AM to 3:30 PM and Thursdays 8:30 AM to 12:30 PM

Oracle
1470 Justice Drive
Tuesday 8:30 AM to 3:30 PM

Maricopa
Maricopa Wells Animal Hospital
Monday thru Friday 8:30 AM to 6:00 PM Saturday 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM

Animal Care & Control Shelter & Adoption Center
1150 South Eleven Mile Corner Road
Weekdays 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM, 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM on Saturdays

LICENSE FEES

The fee schedule pertaining to the dog licenses below is effective March 1, 2017.

  • UNALTERED DOG - $30.00
  • ALTERED DOG (1 YR LICENSE) - $15.00
  • ALTERED DOG (3 YR LICENSE) - Must have 3yr Vaccine: $35.00
  • SENIOR CITIZEN 1 YR LICENSE - (62YRS OWNER ID REQUIRED) *ALTERED DOGS ONLY* - $6.00
  • SENIOR CITIZEN 3 YR LICENSE -  (62YRS OWNER ID REQUIRED) *ALTERED DOGS ONLY* -  $18.00
  • 3YR LICENSE ALTERED **MUST HAVE 3YR VACCINE** - $35.00
  • LAT FEE-ALTERED/ PER MONTH - $2.00
  • LATE FEE-UNALTERED/PER MONTH - $4.00
  • REPLACEMENT FEE - $8.00

Please note the senior discount and the 3 year altered license. There is only the option of 1 year or 3 year license for altered dogs. Vaccine must be current for 3 years to apply for a 3 year tag. A form of ID is required for senior discount, (copy of driver license or something with birth date on it) Please call for more information - 520-509-3555.

It is possible to renew your dog license online as well. Click here to renew your license.  The renewal form will allow for animal license renewals ONLY. 

Do cats need to have licenses?
If you are a resident of the unincorporated area of Pinal County, your cat does not need to be licensed. Some cities or towns do require cats to be licensed.

Have You Read This?

Report Road Maintenance Issues Report Road Maintenance Issues
Is there a big pothole in the middle of the road and you would like to report it? Noticed a street...

Pinal County Pinal County Animal Care and Control Dog License
BLOG COMMENTS POWERED BY DISQUS
Auto Spa at Johnson Ranch

  • Events

  • Classifieds

25 Apr 2017
07:30am - 09:00am
San Tan Leads
27 Apr 2017
09:00am - 10:30am
Homeschool: Fabulous Fossils
29 Apr 2017
08:00am - 10:00pm
Beginner Skill Level Mountain Bike Ride
29 Apr 2017
09:00am - 10:30am
Mountain Biking 101
30 Apr 2017
08:00am - 10:00am
Sonoran Desert Basics
02 May 2017
07:30am - 09:00am
San Tan Leads
04 May 2017
08:30am - 09:30am
San Tan Hikers
View Full Calendar
RSS FeedSubscribe to RSS Feed

  • Jobs

    Are you hiring?  Post your job listing here in the SanTanValley.com jobs section.

  • For Rent

    If you are an individual who would like to rent/lease out your home, you may post your rental property here.  

  • Lost & Found

    Did you find something like a pet or a set of keys?  Maybe you misplaced your purse or cellphone.  Post your ad in the SanTanValley.com classifieds.

  • For Sale

    Post your personal items for sale in the SanTanValley.com classifieds.

  • For Free

    Giving away items?  Post your give away items in the SanTanValley.com classifieds.

#Trending

Leading Edge Academy

My Account

Like what you see?

Close

Hit the buttons below to follow us, you won't regret it...