“We continually look at ways we can improve services and make things more convenient for our residents. This change is the result of inter-departmental collaboration to better serve the public,” said Animal Care & Control Director Kaye Dickson. “Pet licenses can still be obtained at Animal Care & Control’s shelter and adoption center on Eleven Mile Corner Road or at three One Stop counters around the county.”

Locations are:

Florence

31 North Pinal Street, Building F

Weekdays 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM



Apache Junction

575 North Idaho Road, Suite 800

Mondays 8:30 AM to 3:30 PM and Thursdays 8:30 AM to 12:30 PM



Oracle

1470 Justice Drive

Tuesday 8:30 AM to 3:30 PM



Maricopa

Maricopa Wells Animal Hospital

Monday thru Friday 8:30 AM to 6:00 PM Saturday 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM



Animal Care & Control Shelter & Adoption Center

1150 South Eleven Mile Corner Road

Weekdays 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM, 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM on Saturdays

LICENSE FEES

The fee schedule pertaining to the dog licenses below is effective March 1, 2017.

UNALTERED DOG - $30.00

ALTERED DOG (1 YR LICENSE ) - $15.00

ALTERED DOG (3 YR LICENSE ) - Must have 3yr Vaccine: $35.00

SENIOR CITIZEN 1 YR LICENSE - (62YRS OWNER ID REQUIRED) *ALTERED DOGS ONLY* - $6.00

SENIOR CITIZEN 3 YR LICENSE - ( 62YRS OWNER ID REQUIRED) *ALTERED DOGS ONLY* - $18.00

3YR LICENSE ALTERED **MUST HAVE 3YR VACCINE** - $35.00

LAT FEE-ALTERED/ PER MONTH - $2.00

LATE FEE-UNALTERED/PER MONTH - $4.00

REPLACEMENT FEE - $8.00

Please note the senior discount and the 3 year altered license. There is only the option of 1 year or 3 year license for altered dogs. Vaccine must be current for 3 years to apply for a 3 year tag. A form of ID is required for senior discount, (copy of driver license or something with birth date on it) Please call for more information - 520-509-3555.

It is possible to renew your dog license online as well. Click here to renew your license. The renewal form will allow for animal license renewals ONLY.

Do cats need to have licenses?

If you are a resident of the unincorporated area of Pinal County, your cat does not need to be licensed. Some cities or towns do require cats to be licensed.