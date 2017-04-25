Census 2010 - San Tan Valley

Below is the census data gathered for the area known as San Tan Valley, AZ in 2010.
Census 2010 Information:
San Tan Valley - Total Population: 81,321
Demographics:
White - 63,635
Black - 4,102
Native- 946
Asian - 1,734
Pacific - 240
Other - 7,199
Hispanic - 18,995
White - Non Hispanic - 53,831
Population Over 18 - 51,248
---------------------------------------------------------
Pinal County
Population in 2000 - 179,727
Population in 2010 - 375,770
Increase in population - 196,043
Percentage increase in population 109.1%
---------------------------------------------------------
Arizona
Population in 2000 - 5,130,632
Population in 2010 - 6,392,017
Increase in population - 1,261,385
Percentage increase in population - 24.6%