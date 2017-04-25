How to start a Tourism Business In San Tan Valley

If you are opening your tourism business in San Tan Valley, please follow the steps listed below:
- Contact Pinal County Planning and Zoning @ 520-866-6442 to make an appointment for Initial Plan Review and subsequent reviews. Planning & Zoning will also put you in contact with other County departments as deemed necessary.
- Make sure that the business "fits" the zoning requirements of the business location. Contact Planning & Zoning to find out - 520-866-6442.
- If the business fits the zoning, as mentioned in #2, you may also want to see if it is allowed per CC&R's of your homeowners association (HOA), assuming you may be in one. If not in an association, this would not be needed.
- It is also recommended to contact the Arizona State Department of Revenue to find out about the taxes associated with businesses. They can be reached at 602-255-3381 or at www.azdor.gov
- If you need to register your business name, or research an existing business name, please use the following link to the Arizona Secretary of State webpage. Pinal County does not collect nor register business names, etc. This would be done through the Arizona Secretary of State’s office. The website for this office is: www.azsos.gov
Tourism Business Resources:
- Arizona Department of Commerce-Small Business : www.azcommerce.com/smallbiz - 602-771-1100
- Arizona Corporation Commission (register your Corporation or Limited Liability Company) and check for name availability www.azcc.gov
- Arizona Secretary of State (register your trade name and other resources) www.azsos.gov
- Arizona Department of Revenue (register for Transaction Privilege Tax (TPT)/Licensing (Commonly referred to as a Sales, Resale, Wholesale, Vendor or Tax License) http://bit.ly/1l69xCH
- (SBA) www.sba.gov
- SBA Small Business Planner
- >SBA Arizona District Office
- SBA Veterans Programs
- SBA Native American Programs
- SBA Programs for Women
- SCORE: Counselors to Small Business www.scoreaz.org
**Consider advertising your business in the San Tan Valley Business Directory. Sign up here today!