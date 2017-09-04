Utility Work To Begin Sept 5th For Hunt Highway Phase 4 Widening

Several utilities will begin work on relocating facilities for the widening of Hunt Highway Phase 4 between Bella Vista Road and Magma Road.

Work is slated to begin on September 5th and may last until the end of December, with initial work taking place on the north side of Hunt Highway, off the roadway for the private irrigation and utility relocation.

Please use caution while driving through the work zone and expect minor delays.

About the Project

Hunt Highway Phase 4 improvements will take place from Bella Vista Road to Magma Road (approximately 2.5 miles in length) as a continuation of a five-phase reconstruction and widening of the Hunt Highway corridor. Improvements to this segment of Hunt Highway will widen the roadway to five lanes (two lanes in each direction with a center turn lane), with curb, gutter, sidewalk, bike lanes, drainage, landscaping, traffic signal improvements, and associated utility relocations.

Gantzel Road will be constructed from south of Bella Vista Road (at approximately Omega Drive) to connect to Hunt Highway at Johnson Ranch Boulevard. The project also includes construction of the Gantzel Channel and Detention Basin improvements as well as the Hunt-Magma flood mitigation project. These flood control projects will channelize storm water run-off under Hunt Highway to nearby detention basins to minimize the impacts of flooding to the roadway and adjacent subdivisions in the future.

Pinal County has selected Consultant Engineering, Inc (CEI) as the construction manager for the project and Sunland Asphalt as the contractor to construct the improvements. The project is expected to be completed by the end of 2018 or early 2019.

