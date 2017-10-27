UPDATE: Hunt Hwy Phase 4 & Gantzel Rd Improvements Project

Construction is currently taking place as SRP and Cox utilities are relocating their overhead facilities underground from approximately Thistle Trail through Magma Road. Also, CenturyLink is conducting similar work to relocate their facilities from Bella Vista Road through Magma Road. This work is taking place off the roadway; however, there are traffic barricades set up at the shoulder to protect the work zone.

Scheduled for the week of October 30, SRP crews will trench across Coppermine Road at the intersection of Hunt Highway beginning at 9 p.m. Monday (Oct. 30) night. Working hours will be between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. and last through November 3. There will be intermittent traffic lane closures, so please use caution when driving through the work zone and expect minor delays.

Contractor crews for the Hunt Highway project are currently excavating for drainage work at the detention basin off the roadway on the south end of the project near Indigo Sky Boulevard. This work includes hauling excavated materials to the Pinal County yard, so crossings are in place on Magma Road to provide access for this hauling activity.

Hunt Highway remains open for travel with one lane in each direction during this work, and business and resident access is being maintained.

Thank you for your patience during this construction.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.