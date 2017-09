A traffic shift will occur on the Ironwood Drive Safety Improvement Project beginning Saturday, September 30th.

Traffic will be limited to one lane in each direction along the west side of the Ironwood Drive median.

The speed limit will be reduced to 35 mph in the work zone.

The west side traffic layout will last throughout the remainder of the year.

Please use extreme caution through work zone and expect possible delays.

It may be ideal to plan alternate routes.

