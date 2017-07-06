Traffic Enforcement Increases to Reduce Vehicular Incidents in Queen Creek

In an effort to reduce vehicular incidents in the Town of Queen Creek, the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) District 6 - Queen Creek is increasing traffic patrols from July through December.

The enhanced MCSO vehicular safety issue traffic enforcement will focus on distracted driving in high traffic areas:

Ellsworth Loop and Rittenhouse

Ellsworth Loop and Ocotillo

Rittenhouse and Ocotillo.

“Our goal is to increase safety on our roadways by increasing our traffic enforcement,” shared MCSO District 6 – Queen Creek Captain Dave Munley. “Not only are vehicular incidents dangerous for those involved, they create delays and prevent our deputies from engaging in proactive policing. The majority of vehicular incidents are preventable with a change in behavior, and we hope to help change that behavior through increased enforcement.”

Vehicular incidents are the number one safety issue in Queen Creek. In 2016, MCSO District 6 – Queen Creek responded to 735 vehicular incidents (594 non-injury and 141 injury), 24% of all reports taken in 2016. Distractions were the leading cause of vehicular incidents. According to the U.S. Department of MCSO vehicular reportsTransportation, taking your eyes off the road for even five seconds is the time it takes to drive the length of a football field (360 feet) going 55 miles per hour. Distractions can range from checking your cell phone to reading a map, eating or tending to someone in the backseat. Help keep your roads safe by avoiding distractions.

