Town of Queen Creek Extending Crismon Road

Construction for the Crismon Road extension, from Queen Creek Road north to Germann Road, will kick off with a groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday, Oct. 31. The project consists of one lane in each direction with intersection improvements at both Queen Creek and Germann.

In addition the Town of Queen Creek is also working to realign and soften the Ellsworth Road curve at the Queen Creek Road intersection. The intersection will shift slightly north to improve traffic flow and movement. The project also includes street, drainage, irrigation, waterline, sidewalk, landscape and traffic signal improvements from Walnut Road to Fulton Parkway and slightly east on Queen Creek Road. Construction is anticipated to begin in late 2017.

The Maricopa County Department of Transportation (MCDOT) is improving Riggs Road from Recker to Meridian roads in partnership with the Town of Queen Creek. The improvements are being completed in phases:

Improvements from Power to Hawes roads and Ellsworth to Crismon roads are underway; both projects are anticipated to be completed in summer 2018. The final phase, from Crismon to Meridian roads, is anticipated to begin summer 2018. The Riggs Road corridor will serve as a major access point for the southeast portion of Town, and will help improve transportation throughout Queen Creek.

