Traffic Alerts

Riggs Road Expansion from Ellsworth to Meridian

MCDOT is making improvements to Riggs Road from Recker Road to Meridian Road, including construction of the north half of a future six-lane roadway from Ellsworth to Meridian roads (striped to provide one lane in each direction). The project will be completed in five phases.

STATUS UPDATE

Phase 1: Hawes Road to Ellsworth Road is complete.

Phase 2: Recker Road to Power Road is under construction and will take approximately 8-9 months to complete.

Phase 3: Power Road to Hawes Road is anticipated to begin utility relocation anticipated to begin winter 2017 and construction anticipated to begin fall 2017.

Phase 4: Ellsworth Road to Crismon Road is anticipated to begin utility relocation winter 2017 and construction anticipated to begin fall 2017.

Phase 5: Crismon Road to Meridian Road is currently in design with utility relocations and construction currently scheduled for 2018.

Estimated Completion Date: 2019 (MCDOT/TOQC Project)

Details
