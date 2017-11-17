Public Works Busy with Road Improvement Projects Across the County

For drivers, road construction is never fun.

But for Pinal County's Public Works Department, road projects are a means to an end - to create more ways for drivers to get where they are going in a safer environment and with less hassle.

"Right now we are engaged in several projects," stated Public Works Director Louis Andersen. "Some are a big as the Hunt Highway expansion and some are small like pavement preservation efforts, but all are important to us. Our goal is to make our roadways safer for the drivers and to get the project done on-time and within the budget. Traffic reduction will not move forward on the Hunt Highway project until we complete the Ironwood safety project."

This fall, Pinal County's larger efforts have been focusing on two projects underway in the San Tan Valley area - the fourth phase of the Hunt Highway expansion and the Ironwood Drive Safety Improvement project.

Much of the work being done on the fourth phase of the Hunt Highway Project is relocation of utility lines in the area. The fourth phase spans from Bella Vista Road and Magma Road. Work zones are visibly marked and speeds are reduced to 25 miles per hour. The relocation work should last until end of December.

The Ironwood Drive Safety Improvement Project began in the spring and expected to continue until spring 2018.

Besides Hunt Highway, Ironwood Drive and Gantzel Road are the most heavily used roads in the San Tan Valley area. The work is being done from Germann Road to the south and Elliot Road to the north.

Due to the increase of traffic and to assist in preventing traffic accidents, crews are completing four specific improvements to the road. 1. Adding outside shoulders. 2. Construction of center turn lanes. 3. Cable barrier installation in the median and 4. Embankment construction to assist drainage of water from the road.

Currently, there is a great deal of heavy equipment on Ironwood Road dumping material on the east side. This will result in the traffic signal at Germann Road and Ironwood Road operating in a flashing mode while Pinal County deputies controlling traffic while heavy equipment enters the roadway. This current work is scheduled to last until the first week of December.

Germann Road is currently closed from Ironwood Road to Kenworthy Road. Traffic is currently being detoured onto Pima Road in order to improve safety and allow for easier construction traffic flow. This estimated to continue until the first week of December.

As in the case of all traffic construction jobs, Pinal County Public Works strongly encourages all drivers to obey the posted speed limits and keep an eye out for officers directing traffic and construction crews.

