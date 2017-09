Pinal County Public Works has selected several areas in San Tan Valley for fog seal treatments.

The areas affected are near Bella Vista Road, Judd Road, Magma Rd and Johnson Ranch Rd.

The fog seal treatment will take place throughout the month of September.

Fog Seal is a light application of diluted emulsion sprayed on an existing asphalt surface to enrich aging, weathered surfaces.

Fog seals are also used to reduce chip loss on chip seals.

