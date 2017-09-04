Main Menu

Ocotillo Rd and Schnepf Rd will be closed starting Sept 11th

The intersection of Ocotillo Road and Schnepf Road will be closed starting September 11th.

The pavement reconstruction work is anticipated to last a week.

Recommended Alternate Route:

  • Please use Castlegate Boulevard for westbound traffic.
  • For southbound travel either use Jackrabbit Road, Coyote Road, Rattlesnake Road or Kenworthy Road as an alternate route from Joy Drive.

To provide through traffic a detour route will be located southwest of the intersection.

Please use extreme caution with traffic control change.

