Nov 7th Update Hunt Hwy Construction

Construction is currently taking place as SRP and Cox utilities are relocating their overhead facilities underground from approximately Thistle Trail through Magma Road. Also, CenturyLink is conducting similar work to relocate their facilities from Bella Vista Road through Magma Road. This work is taking place off the roadway; however, there are traffic barricades set up at the shoulder to protect the work zone.

Scheduled for the week of November 6 (originally scheduled for last week), SRP crews are working to trench across Coppermine Road at the intersection of Hunt Highway beginning at 9 p.m. Monday (Nov. 6) night. Working hours will be between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. and last through November 10. There will be intermittent traffic lane closures, so please use caution when driving through the work zone and expect minor delays.

Contractor crews continue to prepare for work on the New Magma Irrigation & Drainage District (NMIDD) channel improvements. As part of this preparation, crews are conducting removals at Johnson Ranch Boulevard and Magma Road in order to provide room for necessary equipment placement in and around those areas. To accommodate that work, the following traffic restrictions may be in place:

At Johnson Ranch Boulevard, the east bound right turn lane for access to south bound Hunt Highway will be closed ; right and left turns will be permitted via the current left turn lane.

; right and left turns will be permitted via the current left turn lane. At Magma Road, east bound traffic needing access to Hunt Highway will be shifted to the north side of the median at Hunt Highway, with one lane available for access to Hunt Highway to accommodate both left and right turns.

Contractor crews continue work excavating for drainage work at the detention basin off the roadway on the south end of the project near Indigo Sky Boulevard. This work includes hauling excavated materials to the Pinal County yard, so crossings are in place on Magma Road to provide access for this hauling activity.

Hunt Highway remains open for travel with one lane in each direction during this work, and business and resident access is being maintained.

