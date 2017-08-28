New intersection south of Florence to improve safety

Work begins this week on a project to renovate the junction of State Route 79 and SR 79B south of Florence, providing a safer intersection for travelers in central Pinal County.

Arizona Department of Transportation crews will begin work Monday, Aug. 28. The work, which is designed to improve safety, is expected to continue through November.

SR 79, currently divided into separate northbound and southbound roadways, will be combined into a single road carrying traffic both north and south. The existing one-way southbound lane will be closed and removed.

In addition, SR 79B – which connects with Main Street – will meet SR 79 in a “T” intersection. The current northbound one-way section of SR 79B will become a two-way highway, while the current southbound SR 79B will be closed and demolished.

Drivers can expect lane restrictions from 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. weekdays.

Flaggers and lead vehicles will help drivers navigate the area safely. Town officials recommend that drivers use Florence Heights Drive as an alternate route.

Commercial truck traffic is encouraged to use Butte Avenue and Main Street to reach SR 287. Access to Sunset Drive and Cheryl Lane will remain open for area residents.

