More San Tan Valley Road Improvements

Pinal County Public Works is completing improvements to Pima Road, including a connection to Queen Creek Road at Meridian Road. The connectivity will result in through traffic from Ellsworth Road to Ironwood Road, and further east into unincorporated Pinal County. The road is expected to be open around May 15th.

In anticipation of the increased traffic on Queen Creek Road the following steps are being taken to help mitigate the potential congestion:

Pinal County will be providing a temporary traffic signal for the intersection of Queen Creek Road and Signal Butte Road that will be activated sometime next week.

The Town of Queen Creek will be extending the existing left turn lane on southbound Ellsworth Road onto Queen Creek Road, adding an additional right turn lane on westbound Queen Creek Road onto northbound Ellsworth Road and an additional right turn lane on eastbound Queen Creek onto southbound Crismon. The additions are anticipated to be complete May 15.

Additional Road Improvement Projects:

Pinal County is scheduled to begin safety improvements to Ironwood Road from Germann to Elliot in May. The project will include constructing an outside shoulder, paved turn lanes at existing access points, and installing median cable barriers. The project is anticipated to be complete in early 2018.

Pinal County plans to extend Germann Road from Ironwood to Meridian roads in 2018.

Construction to connect Gantzel through to Hunt Hwy, at Johnson Ranch Blvd, should begin around September 2017.

Once Gantzel connection is complete, the Hunt Hwy expansion from Bella Vista to Johnson Ranch Blvd will begin with additional phases following, widening Hunt to Arizona Farms road.

Safety improvements along the Ironwood corridor will begin in May 2017.

Please use extra caution in construction areas and allow extra time for travel.

