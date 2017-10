A serious accident involving two semi-trucks has shut down Ironwood for the next several hours this morning (Wed Oct 18th), in San Tan Valley.

The accident which occurred near Apache Junction has closed Ironwood Rd between Guadalupe Rd & Germann Road and all traffic is being detoured.

It is highly recommended to avoid Ironwood Rd and use an alternate route.

