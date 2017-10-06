Hunt Hwy Expansion & Gantzel Connection Update

Construction is currently taking place as SRP and Cox utilities are relocating their overhead facilities underground from approximately Thistle Trail through Magma Road.

CenturyLink is also conducting similar work to relocate their facilities from Bella Vista Road through Magma Road. This work is taking place off the roadway; however, there are traffic barricades set up at the shoulder to protect the work zone.

Contractor crews for the Hunt Highway project are currently excavating for drainage work at the detention basin off the roadway on the south end of the project near Indigo Sky Boulevard. This work includes hauling excavated materials to the Pinal County yard, so crossings are in place on Magma Road to provide access for this hauling activity.

Hunt Highway remains open for travel with one lane in each direction during this work, and business and resident access is being maintained.

Hunt Hwy Expansion Plan & Connection to Gantzel

Gantzel Road will be constructed from south of Bella Vista Road (at approximately Omega Drive) to connect to Hunt Highway at Johnson Ranch Boulevard. The project also includes construction of the Gantzel Channel and Detention Basin improvements as well as the Hunt-Magma flood mitigation project. These flood control projects will channelize storm water run-off under Hunt Highway to nearby detention basins to minimize the impacts of flooding to the roadway and adjacent subdivisions in the future.

Hunt Highway Phase 4 improvements will take place from Bella Vista Road to Magma Road (approximately 2.5 miles in length) as a continuation of a five-phase reconstruction and widening of the Hunt Highway corridor. Improvements to this segment of Hunt Highway will widen the roadway to five lanes (two lanes in each direction with a center turn lane), with curb, gutter, sidewalk, bike lanes, drainage, landscaping, traffic signal improvements, and associated utility relocations.

The project is expected to be completed by the end of 2018 or early 2019.



