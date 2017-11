Heavy haul work for dumping material along east side of Ironwood Drive will start November 6th.

The traffic signal at Germann Rd and Ironwood Drive will operate in flash mode with off duty Sheriff intermittently stopping north and south traffic for east bound heavy equipment vehicles on Germann Rd entering Ironwood Drive.

This portion of the project may last a month.

Please use caution through work zone and consider alternate routes due to possible delays.”

