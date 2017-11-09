Main Menu

Germann Rd Closed from Ironwood to Kenworthy

Germann Road from Ironwood Drive to Kenworthy Road is closed to thru traffic.

Traffic is being detoured to Pima Road from Ironwood Drive to Kenworthy Road for the following two reasons:

  • Improve safety for Off Duty Sheriff Officers intermittently stopping north / south bound traffic on Ironwood Drive at Germann Road for construction truck traffic.
  • Enable traffic flow on Ironwood Drive to flow unimpeded north & south without interruption from Germann thru traffic.

The closure will continue until the County is done with the Ironwood project.

