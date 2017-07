There is ongoing repair work on the Attaway Bridge approach slabs to provide a safer and smoother ride for vehicular traffic on Attaway Road south of Hunt Highway.

On July 21st work will include a full closure.

The closure will last through July 25th.

The limits of the full closure is from Palmer Road to the entrance of the CEMEX plant.

Please view map for details.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.