Continuous Roadwork Ironwood Drive Safety Improvement Project

The current phase of work will mainly consist of hauling dirt.

Southbound outside lane restrictions will continue through the duration of the project. The project is slated to be complete in six months, likely the middle of January 2018. The speed limit will stay posted at 40 mph through the work zone throughout the duration of the project as well.

Be aware of all traffic signage and work crews. Plan for extra travel time as shoulder work may cause delays. Use possible alternative routes if necessary to improve your daily commute. Below is an example of a possible alternative route. Motorists may find other routes more effective.

Access to existing State Land Lease access locations shall be maintained open at all times with appropriate advance warning signs and visibility.

We appreciate your continued patience as we make these necessary improvements to this major arterial connecting the areas of Apache Junction, San Tan Valley, and Queen Creek.

Suggested alternate route listed below.

