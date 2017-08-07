Last Week to Register for Fall Sports

Looking for a youth sports league in San Tan Valley? Now's your chance and you don't want to miss out! Registration ends Sunday August 13th with season starting September 9th.

Lil' Pals T-Ball

The Lil’ Pals T-ball Academy is an instructional sports academy for 3-6 year olds. This is a recreational sports program with the goal of introducing young children to the game of baseball. Your child will be placed on a team, led by a volunteer coach.

Lil' Pals Baseball

The Lil’ Pals Baseball program is an instructional sports academy for 7-10 year olds. Paladin's experienced volunteer coaches will teach your child intermediate fundamentals of baseball while promoting teamwork, sportsmanship and most of all, fun!

Lil' Pals Soccer

The Lil’ Pals Soccer Academy is an instructional sports academy for 3-8 year olds. Paladin's parent volunteer coaches will teach your child the fundamentals and basics of the sport while promoting teamwork, sportsmanship and most of all, fun!

Spartan Soccer Academy

The Spartan Soccer Academy is an instructional sports academy for 9-12 year olds. Paladin's parent volunteer coaches will teach your child the fundamentals and basics of the sport while promoting teamwork, sportsmanship and most of all, fun!

REGISTER TODAY!

