Who has the Spookiest House in San Tan Valley?

It's time for San Tan Valley's Spookiest House contest!

If you think you have the spookiest house in San Tan Valley, please email pictures of your Halloween decorations to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or message us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/santanvalley by Wednesday Oct 25th at 9pm. Let us know your name, housing community (and address) and we will automatically enter you into "San Tan Valley's Spookiest House" contest!

So how does the contest work?

Submit your photos by Wednesday Oct 25th at 9pm.

at 9pm. SanTanValley.com staff will sort through all of the entries and pick our favorites.

Those favorites will then be posted on our Facebook page, the week of Halloween, and the picture with the most likes will WIN!

Does the winning house win anything?

YES! Not only will you win bragging rights for having the spookiest house in San Tan Valley, you'll also win a great gift pack from SanTanValley.com!

Voting will begin Thursday Oct 26th. Good luck to everyone!

Previous Winners:

2016 - The McCaslin Residence - Pecan Creek South

2015 - The McCaslin Residence - Pecan Creek South

2014 - The Reyna Residence - Johnson Ranch

2013 - Jeff & Elyssa Mock - Laredo Ranch

Here's a little extra something to do with the kids too this year.

Spirit Jugs

Total Time 1 hour

Ages school-age

Stationed on a walkway or porch, these homemade lanterns will extend a ghostly greeting and good-bye to all your holiday visitors.

What you'll need

Clean plastic gallon milk jugs

Black permanent marker

Craft knife

String of 50 clear low-wattage holiday lights

How to make it

Draw ghost eyes and mouths on the jugs. Tip: Leave the caps on while you do this, so the jugs don't dent.

Use the craft knife to cut a half-dollar-size hole in the back of each jug (a parent's job).

Arrange the ghosts near each other and string the lights between them, stuffing several bulbs into each of the jugs.

