Main Menu

Area Info

Area Petitions

My Account

Prop 416 & Prop 417 will reduce traffic congestion in San Tan Valley

San Tan Valley News

Vote for the 2017 Spookiest House in San Tan Valley

Vote for the 2017 Spookiest House in San Tan Valley
Vote for the 2017 Spookiest House in San Tan Valley

It's that time of year again!  Time to vote for the 2017 Spookiest House in San Tan Valley!

All of the entries were received and SanTanValley.com determined the top 7 finalists.  Now it's your turn to vote for your favorite!

All photos are displayed on Facebook.  

To vote for your favorite, simply LIKE the photo you want to win.  Feel free to tag your friends, share the photo or comment with extra info about the home.

We recommend driving by all of the homes before casting your vote as many of the homes have lights, music and activities that are difficult to display in the photos.

The top 7 Finalists are:

Taylor Ranch

  • The Ashcroft House - 2644 E. Cleveland Ct.  - Taylor Ranch

Pecan Creek North:

  • Calabro Family - 39004 North Patricia Ave - Pecan Creek North
  • Axtell Family   - 39634 N George Way - Pecan Creek North

Pecan Creek South: 

  • Brandon & Alina McClasin - 37868 N Bonnie Lane - Pecan Creek South

Johnson Ranch:

  • Crook Family - 76 W Pasture Canyon Dr - Johnson Ranch
  • Staab Family - 171 W Saddle Way - Johnson Ranch

Copper Basin: 

  • Mark Deidiker - 4211 E Aragonite - Copper Basin

Voting runs through Nov 2nd!

Good luck to all of our finalists!  

Click Here to Check Out the Entries

 

BLOG COMMENTS POWERED BY DISQUS
Details
Hits: 57
San Tan Valley Halloween Spookiest House
Poston Butte Air Force JROTC

Trending

Make the World Odor Free Today!

Stay Informed

Cost Plus Holiday Shopping

Area Links

Keep Transportation Improvements coming in San Tan Valley

Latest News

Your Thoughts

Get 20% off & Keep Your Computer Safe

Things to Do

Skyline Ranch K-8

Related Articles