Suspect Arrested in Connection with Subway Robbery

The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man in connection to the robbery of the Subway in San Tan Valley.

PCSO investigators were able to identify the suspect as 30-year-old Kenyon Wade.

Just before 12:30 on September 18th, Wade walked into the Subway at 270 E Hunt Highway and told the cashier “this is a robbery.” Wade had what appeared to be a weapon in his waistband. He was given money out of the register and took off running in an unknown direction.

PCSO investigators, with the help of the U.S. Marshals, tracked Wade to a Mesa home where he was arrested.

Wade was currently on probation. He was just released in June 2017 after serving 10 years for Armed Robbery.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.