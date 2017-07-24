Sandbags Now Available in San Tan Valley

Areas of San Tan Valley are expected to have issues with flooding with the continued rain, as a result sandbags are now available at the County Maintenance yard at Arizona Farms Rd & Hunt Hwy - 3535 E Hunt Hwy San Tan, AZ Valley 85143.

Sandbags & sand are provided but you will need to bring your own shovel to load your bags.

County limits 25 bags per household.

Please call ahead to confirm someone is on site - 520-866-7044

SAN TAN VALLEY AREA:

Location: 3535 E Hunt Hwy, San Tan, AZ Valley 85143

Hours of Operation: 5:00 am – 3:30 pm

Foreman: Steve Thompson

Phone: 520-866-7044

Contact Availability: Tuesday – Friday

Assistant Foreman: Mario Rodriquez

Phone: 520-866-7043

Contact Availability: Monday – Thursday

AFTER HOURS:

Superintendent: Mike Campbell

Phone: 520-866-6393

Contact Availability: Monday - Friday

Superintendent: Ray Garcia

Phone: 520-866-6515

Contact Availability: Monday – Friday

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.