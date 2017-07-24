Sandbags Now Available in San Tan Valley

Areas of San Tan Valley are expected to have issues with flooding with the continued rain, as a result sandbags are now available at the County Maintenance yard at Arizona Farms Rd & Hunt Hwy - 3535 E Hunt Hwy San Tan, AZ Valley 85143.
Sandbags & sand are provided but you will need to bring your own shovel to load your bags.
County limits 25 bags per household.
Please call ahead to confirm someone is on site - 520-866-7044
SAN TAN VALLEY AREA:
Location: 3535 E Hunt Hwy, San Tan, AZ Valley 85143
Hours of Operation: 5:00 am – 3:30 pm
Foreman: Steve Thompson
Phone: 520-866-7044
Contact Availability: Tuesday – Friday
Assistant Foreman: Mario Rodriquez
Phone: 520-866-7043
Contact Availability: Monday – Thursday
AFTER HOURS:
Superintendent: Mike Campbell
Phone: 520-866-6393
Contact Availability: Monday - Friday
Superintendent: Ray Garcia
Phone: 520-866-6515
Contact Availability: Monday – Friday