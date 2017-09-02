Rural Metro Makes Birthday Wish Come True

San Tan Valley resident Lisa, loves fire trucks and with her birthday quickly approaching, Lisa's sister, Shaynna Page, wanted to do something extra special.

Reaching out to Rural Metro, plans were made for a crew to surprise Lisa at her home, for her birthday and they did not disappoint.

Lisa who has Ruben Stein Taybi Syndrom and Autism, turned 28 years old today and while she thought today was going to be special, she had no idea how exciting it was going to be.

Captain George Drum, William Young, and Chris Vaughn, from Rural Metro Station 842's morning crew, made a surprise visit to Lisa's home in Pecan Creek North this morning. It's clear from Lisa's expressions that she had a great time.



