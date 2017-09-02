Main Menu

Area Info

Area Petitions

My Account

New to San Tan Valley? Click Here for Area Info

San Tan Valley News

Rural Metro Makes Birthday Wish Come True

Rural Metro Makes Birthday Wish Come True
Rural Metro Makes Birthday Wish Come True

San Tan Valley resident Lisa, loves fire trucks and with her birthday quickly approaching, Lisa's sister, Shaynna Page, wanted to do something extra special.

Reaching out to Rural Metro, plans were made for a crew to surprise Lisa at her home, for her birthday and they did not disappoint. 

Lisa who has Ruben Stein Taybi Syndrom and Autism, turned 28 years old today and while she thought today was going to be special, she had no idea how exciting it was going to be.  

Captain George Drum, William Young, and Chris Vaughn, from Rural Metro Station 842's morning crew, made a surprise visit to Lisa's home in Pecan Creek North this morning. It's clear from Lisa's expressions that she had a great time.  

View the embedded image gallery online at:
https://santanvalley.com/news/san-tan-valley-news/rural-metro-makes-birthday-wish-come-true#sigFreeId8c10e38be4

BLOG COMMENTS POWERED BY DISQUS
Details
Hits: 124
Rural Metro Birthday Treat
Proud to Serve and Protect Rural Metro

Trending

Shop - Connect - Enjoy - Amazon

Stay Informed

Keep Your Kids Safe Online

Area Links

Shop Tech Toys & Drones at Best Buy

Latest News

Your Thoughts

Free Delivery on 1st Order - Safeway

Things to Do

Auto Spa at Johnson Ranch