Poston Butte Teacher Invited to Google Conference

Out of around 350 educators from around the country who applied to attend the Google’s Be Internet Awesome Digital Citizenship and Safety Curriculum Conference, San Tan Valley's own Mr. Ryan Daneman from Poston Butte High School was invited to attend.

Mr Daneman was one of 60 educators from around the country who were invited to participate in this event at Google HQ in Mountain View, California.

“The digital world is something our students were born into and this type of training offers our teachers insights into how to promote positive digital citizenship," said Superintendent, Mr. Chris Knutsen. "Mr. Daneman can now bring that knowledge and experience back to FUSD and share it with our students.”

Each educator was provided a Google Chromebook to use for the day. They were given time to explore “Be Internet Awesome”, and discuss digital citizenship with project directors, network with other educators, and received a tour of the Googleplex.

