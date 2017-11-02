Poston Butte Senior Needs Your Help to Spread Awareness about Suicide Prevention

A Poston Butte High School senior wants others to know that they are loved and not alone. Sara Blokdijk knows how important mental health is and also knows how hard it is to talk about. "There is fear about what others will say if this topic happens to come up," says Sara.

"There has been so much loss in our community and watching how death by suicide has affected everyone around me, I wanted to see a change" said Sara. So Sara sent out to make that change. She decided to plan an event for her community to remind people how important it is to do life together.

Hike for Hope, is a community wide event bringing school districts from San Tan Valley, Florence, Apache Junction, Mesa, Higley, Chandler & Queen Creek together to spread awareness about suicide prevention. The event is taking place this Saturday, November 4th at Silly Mountain in Apache Junction. Check-in time is at 8 a.m. and the hike starts at 9 a.m. Registration is free so everyone is welcome to join.

The financial goal of the event is $15,000 and Sara has raised just over $3500 as of Thursday night. "This is the first year for this event and I really hope it becomes an annual event to spread awareness about suicide prevention."

So what does Sara hope this event will accomplish?

"I only wish for one thing at this event and that is for anyone hiking to know that they are loved no matter if they're there for someone they know, someone they lost or the battle within themselves. I hope that when people hike, they are able to meet someone new and listen to their story. There is so much power in a whole community coming together to say we are in it to see a world without suicide. From the bottom of my heart, I hope this event will be just the beginning to bring healing in our community."

To donate or sign up to participate visit http://www.afsp.org/evhike4hope

