Plan San Tan Meetings This Week

Plan to attend the next round of Community Open House Meetings to discuss progress on the San Tan Valley Area Plan.

Attendees will have the opportunity to examine information on existing conditions in the study area and review public input received during the initial round of community meetings. This open house will provide attendees a chance to review and comment on a number of "Alternative Scenarios" that envision different potential land use futures for the San Tan Valley area.

If you live or work within the displayed study area, please attend this important meeting to help Pinal County:

Hear your ideas for the future growth and appearance of San Tan Valley.

Develop San Tan Valley into a unique community with character that supports the lifestyle you desire

Examine San Tan Valley's priorities, assets and objectives for today and into the future.

Two meetings will held this week. The same material will be presented at both meetings. You may arrive anytime between the hours shown.

Community Meeting #1

November 6th 6pm-8pm

Combs Middle School - Cafeteria - 37611 N Pecan Creek Drive - San Tan Valley, AZ 85142

Community Meeting #2

November 9th 6pm-8pm

Mountain Vista Academy - Gym - 33622 N Mountain Vista Blvd San Tan Valley, AZ 85142

