Pinal County Public Health Flu Shots Now Available in San Tan Valley

Influenza (also known as flu) causes thousands of deaths each year. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that everyone six months and older gets a yearly flu shot. Getting vaccinated each year against flu protects you and the people around you who may be more vulnerable to serious illness due to the flu, such as pregnant women, young children, people age 65 and older, and people with asthma or other chronic medical conditions.

To prevent the spread of flu and protect your family, you can take the following steps:

Get vaccinated as early as possible!

Wash your hands with soap and water often.

Disinfect surfaces.

Cover your cough or sneeze.

Stay home from work or school when you are sick.

Flu vaccine is available at all Pinal County Public Health Clinics beginning October 11, 2017. Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are available from October 11 through October 21. Flu shots are available at no cost for uninsured and underinsured residents based on eligibility. Adults and children should bring their immunization records and insurance information if available with them to their visit.

Please call 1-888-431-1311 for flu shot appointment availability at the San Tan Valley Clinic at 36235 North Gantzel Road; open Monday-Thursday from 8:00 AM-6:00 PM, from October 11 through October 21.

Flu shot appointments are also available at the other Pinal County Public Health Clinics below:

Apache Junction Clinic at 575 North Idaho Road; open Tuesday-Friday from 8:00 AM-6:00 PM

Casa Grande Clinic at 1729 North Trekell Road; open Monday-Saturday from 8:00 AM-6:00 PM

Coolidge Clinic at 119 West Central; open Thursday-Friday from 8:00 AM-6:00 PM

Eloy Clinic at 302 East 5th Street; open Tuesday-Wednesday from 8:00 AM-6:00 PM

Kearny Clinic at 355 Alden Road; open the third Wednesday of month from 8:00 AM-6:00 PM

Mammoth Clinic at 110 Main Street; open Thursday-Friday from 8:00 AM-6:00 PM

Maricopa Clinic at 41600 West Smith-Enke Road; open Tuesday-Friday from 8:00 AM-6:00 PM

Superior Clinic at 60 East Main Street; open the second Wednesday of month from 8:00 AM-6:00 PM

All recommended and required immunizations for children are available at Pinal County Public Health Clinics on a walk-in basis, free for children age 18 and under. For more information or to schedule an appointment for your flu shot, please call the Pinal County Citizen Contact Center at 1-888-431-1311, Monday through Friday between the hours of 8:00AM-5:00PM or visit www.pinalcountyaz.gov/publichealth.

