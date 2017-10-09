PCSO: Shooting at house in San Tan Valley

Pinal County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a domestic dispute that ended in a man shooting his wife in the leg and then himself in the head, Monday night during an argument at their San Tan Valley home.

The shooting took place just after 7 p.m. at a residence off W Allen's Peak Drive, in the San Tan Heights housing community of San Tan Valley, according to the Pinal County Sheriff's Office.

PCSO said the victim was transported to the hospital and is expected to survive. The suspected shooter was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Deputies are continuing to investigate the incident.

