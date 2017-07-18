PCSO Looking for Missing 13 Year Old

The Pinal County Sheriff's Office is looking for a 13-year old girl female who ran away over night.

Destini Everly was last seen at 11400 block of E. Lupine Lane at 9 p.m. Monday night.

This morning a witness saw her in the neighborhood around 7 a.m. carrying a backpack with just clothes and no food. We have reason to believe she may be suicidal.

Description: 5' 9", 170 lbs, blonde hair, green eyes, unknown clothing description.

If you have any information please call 520-866-5111.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.