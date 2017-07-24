PBHS Football Team Hosts Successful Blood Drive

On July 19, 2017, Poston Butte’s football team hosted a successful 2nd annual blood drive via United Blood Services bloodmobile under the supervision of Coach Dain Thompson.

The blood drive goal of 16 scheduled donors was not only met, but exceeded. According to United Blood Services, “26 lifesaving donors stepped up to donate, resulting in 22 procedures for our community and reaching 138% of your blood drive goal.”

The team efforts and the support of Poston Butte High School are greatly appreciated and will go a long way toward assuring a strong blood supply, and ultimately saving lives. Student athletes, coaches, parents, and teachers voluntarily donated blood as a form of community service and giving back to the community.

Coach Thompson organized the football team’s first blood drive last year as a way to build team relationships off of the football field and instill a positive sense of camaraderie. Several first time donors participated in the July blood drive.

Poston Butte High School hosts 4 blood drives during the school year and is one of the largest contributors to Arizona’s blood supply through United Blood Services. The blood drive committee was acknowledged as a UBS Division Winner and presented a banner at Chase Field. The banner represents Poston Butte’s commitment to educating the student body about the dire need for donated blood and the positive benefits for participating in the blood drives.

Poston Butte’s next blood drive is Thursday, August 24, 2017 from 7:30-3:30.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.