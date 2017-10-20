Main Menu

Area Info

Area Petitions

My Account

Accept Payment Anywhere, Any way

San Tan Valley News

Orionid Meteor Shower 2017: When, Where & How to See It This Weekend

Orionid Meteor Shower 2017: When, Where & How to See It This Weekend
Orionid Meteor Shower 2017: When, Where & How to See It This Weekend

One of the year's best sky shows will peak this weekend between Oct. 20 and 22, when the Orionid meteor shower reaches its best viewing. The meteors that streak across the sky are some of the fastest and brightest among meteor showers, because the Earth is hitting a stream of particles almost head on.

Orionid meteors are visible from anywhere on Earth and can be seen anywhere across the sky. If you find the shape of Orion the Hunter, the meteor shower's radiant (or point of origin) will be near Orion's sword, slightly north of his left shoulder (the star Betelgeuse). But don't stare straight at this spot, Cooke said, "because meteors close to the radiant have short trails and are harder to see — so you want to look away from Orion."

As is the case with most nighttime skywatching events, light pollution can hinder your view of the Orionid meteor shower. If possible, get far away from city lights (which can hinder the show). Go out around 1:30 a.m. and let your eyes adjust to the dark for about 20 minutes. Lie back and use only your eyes to watch the sky. Binoculars and telescopes won't improve the view, because they are designed to see more stationary objects in the sky.

Learn more about the Orionid meteors at Space.com

BLOG COMMENTS POWERED BY DISQUS
Details
Hits: 46
Get Outside Things to Do meteor shower orion orionid meteors
Prop 416 & 417 will reduce traffic congestion in San Tan Valley

Trending

Stay Informed

In an emergency call 911 Rural Metro

Area Links

Get a Domain Name for only $8.99/yr

Latest News

Your Thoughts

Free Delivery on 1st Order - Safeway

Things to Do

Circle Cross K-8