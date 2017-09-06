Neighbor Highlight: Firefighter/ EMT Adam Kepler

Adam Kepler has been with Rural Metro Fire Department for 3 years. Anyone who knows who Firefighter Kepler is, knows he is always smiling and laughing. A husband and father of two, the Keplers recently decided to expand by one, opening their hearts and home, fostering a 10 month old boy.

As a firefighter and EMT, Adam truly enjoys the rewarding work of helping others and being someone that his crew can depend on. Kepler chose Rural Metro Fire Department as his home because of the people and the culture. It was always his ambition to become a firefighter. Kepler loves his job, the people he works with and the community he works in.

Kepler is a gear head at heart. A fan of classic cars, he can be found at car shows when he is not spending time with his family. He currently has a 1965 Chevy Pickup and a 1928 Dodge Sedan that fills his off time.

Rural Metro Fire Department is proud to have served the community of San Tan valley for over 20 years. As the hometown fire department for San Tan Valley they value the community that they live and work in, as part of their family. Ensuring the health and safety of San Tan Valley communities is paramount to their mission. Thank you for supporting our local hometown firefighters!

Do you know someone who should be a Neighbor Highlight? Send a photo, name, and reason he/she should be highlighted to: news @ santanvalley.com

