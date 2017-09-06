Neighbor Highlight: Engineer/ Paramedic Phil Pifer

Phil Pifer is a San Tan Valley resident with 10 years of experience at Rural Metro Fire Department as an Engineer/ Paramedic . Phil teaches CPR, ACLS (Advanced Cardiac Life Support) , BLS (Basic Life Support), APEDS (Advanced Pediatric Life Support) and medic skills both within the Department and with his own company, San Tan Valley CPR.

Phil is also an International Flight Medic, spending some of his spare time on International medical transports. Phil is married and has 3 daughters. His wife and he are expecting their 4th daughter soon.

Phil finds it most rewarding to be able to give back to the community he lives in by working for Rural Metro Fire. He enjoys the challenges that day to day duty presents and says it’s the people he works with that keep him coming back.

Rural Metro Fire Department is proud to have served the community of San Tan valley for over 20 years. As the hometown fire department for San Tan Valley they value the community that they live and work in, as part of their family. Ensuring the health and safety of San Tan Valley communities is paramount to their mission. Thank you for supporting our local hometown firefighters!

