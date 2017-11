A San Tan Valley teen was reported missing last night, Nov 4, in San Tan Valley.

Ashley Cash is 16 years old. She is 5'2", 102lbs, Brown Eyes, Black/Brown Hair & was last seen along the Bella Vista Road area.

Please SHARE & contact the Pinal County Sheriff's Office with any information 520-866-5111.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.