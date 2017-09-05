Main Menu

Area Info

Area Petitions

My Account

New to San Tan Valley? Click Here for Area Info

San Tan Valley News

Missing San Tan Valley Teen

Missing San Tan Valley Teen

Kameron Bond, a 14 year old male, ran away from his home in San Tan Valley earlier today.

Kameron is described as 5' 9" tall and approx 125 lbs.

He has short black hair and always wears a black Cardinal's ball cap.

He is wearing creme colored addidas shoes and a denim backpack.

He is believed to be riding a chrome BMX bike with black handle bars and front forks.

If you have any information of Kameron Bond's whereabouts, contact the Pinal County Sheriff's Office at 520-866-5111.

BLOG COMMENTS POWERED BY DISQUS
Details
Hits: 1418
Pinal County Sheriffs Office San Tan Valley PCSO Missing Person Kameron Bond
Auto Spa at Johnson Ranch

Trending

Shop - Connect - Enjoy - Amazon

Stay Informed

Keep Your Kids Safe Online

Area Links

Classifieds

Dining Set For SaleDining Set For Sale
For Sale$ 750 obo
SEA LIFE Arizona

Latest News

Your Thoughts

Get 20% off & Keep Your Computer Safe

Things to Do

San Tan Valley Fire Department - Rural Metro Fire