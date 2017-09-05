Missing San Tan Valley Teen

Kameron Bond, a 14 year old male, ran away from his home in San Tan Valley earlier today.

Kameron is described as 5' 9" tall and approx 125 lbs.

He has short black hair and always wears a black Cardinal's ball cap.

He is wearing creme colored addidas shoes and a denim backpack.

He is believed to be riding a chrome BMX bike with black handle bars and front forks.

If you have any information of Kameron Bond's whereabouts, contact the Pinal County Sheriff's Office at 520-866-5111.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.