Missing 12 Yr Old San Tan Valley Boy

The Pinal County Sheriff's Office needs your help in locating a 12-year-old boy who has autism.

Kayden True was last seen getting off at the school bus stop at 4:30 p.m. near the 40400 block of N Las Praderas Street in San Tan Valley. The major cross streets are Ocotillo and Kenworthy roads.

He was last seen wearing a blue and black striped shirt, dark blue shorts, grey/green converse shoes.

If you have seen him, please call the Pinal County Sheriff's Office at 520-866-5111.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.