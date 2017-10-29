Get Your Medicare Questions Answered Nov 17th

Annual Medicare Open Enrollment takes place from October 15 to December 7, 2017 during which Medicare beneficiaries can make changes to their coverage options.

They can use this period to enroll in a drug plan, or change how they get their Medicare benefits such as Medicare Advantage Plan, Medicare Part D prescription coverage or consider a Medicare Supplemental (Medigap) policies. Any changes will take effect on January 1, 2018.

Medicare beneficiaries need to be aware of this opportunity, as well as changes taking place in 2018, in order to assess their options and make the best informed decision.

The Pinal-Gila Council for Senior Citizens is the local State Health Insurance Program (SHIP). SHIP Counselors are not insurance agents, they do not sell or recommend or endorse any particulars insurance product or company.

The SHIP provides FREE objective information and assistance.

Please bring your list of prescriptions and Medicare ID card. "Extra Help" program screening and application assistance also provided

Please visit the Compassion Care Center on November 17th for an outstanding opportunity to talk to a representative from Pinal-Gila Council for Senior Citizens in person.

The Compassion Care Center is located in San Tan Valley at 5418 E. Skyline Drive San Tan Valley, AZ 85140. Please call 480.987.0885 with any questions.

