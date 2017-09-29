Mediacom Communications Delivers Gigabit Broadband Speeds to San Tan Valley Residents

Mediacom Communications today announced its launch of 1 Gig Internet speeds in areas of Pinal County passed by the company’s fiber-rich digital network. As a result, homes and businesses in San Tan Valley, Apache Junction, Gold Canyon and Queen Valley now have access to internet download speeds that are up to 40 times faster than the minimum broadband definition set by the Federal Communications Commission.

“Creating true gigabit communities across our national footprint was a central component of the 3-year, $1 billion capital expenditure plan announced by Mediacom in 2016,” said Marla Bowen, Mediacom’s area operations director for Arizona. “Our aggressive rollout of gigabit speeds provides area residents and businesses with a distinct technological advantage in today’s global marketplace. This investment to deploy the latest broadband technology is part of Mediacom’s commitment to help Pinal County continue to grow.”

With 1-Gig internet service, multiple users are able to surf, stream, download, work, and game online at the same time, with increased reliability and significantly faster speeds. The technology Mediacom uses enables residential customers to receive gigabit speeds through the same writing already existing in their homes.

Mediacom was the first major U.S. cable company to fully transition to the DOCSIS 3.1 “Gigasphere” platform, the latest generation of broadband technology. The company will utilize Gigasphere to bring gigabit broadband services to virtually all of the 3 million homes and businesses within its 22 state footprint. With the addition of the Apache Junction area, Mediacom now offers 1 Gig Internet services in over 1,200 communities across the United States. With each 1-Gig launch, Mediacom also introduces a new speed tier set at 500 Mbps.

“In addition to enhancing speeds for residential and small business customers today, the Gigasphere platform we have deployed lays the groundwork for offering multi-Gig services in the future,” said Mediacom’s Chief Technology Officer, JR Walden. “This next generation technology is an excellent complement to the Gigabit+ Fiber SolutionsTM that Mediacom Business has been offering local businesses in our markets for many years.”

About DOCSIS 3.1 Gigasphere Technology

The cable network is composed of a hybrid of optical fiber and coaxial cable elements, and the specification that enables use of the network for broadband is known as Data Over Cable Service Interface Specification, or DOCSIS®. Gigasphere is the brand name for products and services that use a technical specification called DOCSIS 3.1, the next generation of DOCSIS services developed and advanced by CableLabs, the U.S. cable industry’s research and development consortium, and its members. DOCSIS 3.1 provides a near-term path toward continued improvement of cable broadband performance, with network capacity of up to 10 gigabits per second in the downstream and up to 2 gigabits per second in the upstream.

About Mediacom Communications

Mediacom Communications Corporation is the 5th largest cable operator in the U.S. serving over 1.3 million customers in smaller markets primarily in the Midwest and Southeast. Mediacom offers a wide array of information, communications and entertainment services to households and businesses, including video, high-speed data, phone, and home security and automation. Through Mediacom Business, the company provides innovative broadband solutions to commercial and public sector customers of all sizes, and sells advertising and production services under the OnMedia brand.

