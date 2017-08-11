Look up! The Perseid meteor shower is coming this weekend!

August 12th. Mark your calendar! That’s when the Perseid Meteor Shower will take place!

This meteor shower takes place every year between July 17 and August 12, peaking around August 9-13.

When to view it

Scientist say the best time to view the Perseid Meteor Shower is when the night sky is darkest, which is typically right before dawn.

Where to look

To best catch a glimpse of these shooting stars, look straight up (the zenith) and then to the northeastern section of the sky.

Facts about the Perseid Meteor Shower

The Perseid Meteor Shower usually averages about 80-100 meteors per hour, but this year, it's expected to top out at 150 per hour.

1833's Perseid Meteor Shower had tens of thousands, maybe even 100,000 meteors per hour.

Information in this article was provided by Physics-Astronomy.com and NASA.gov.

