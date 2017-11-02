Today is the last day to vote for the 2017 Spookiest House in San Tan Valley!

All of the entries were received and SanTanValley.com determined the top 7 finalists. Now it's your turn to vote for your favorite!

All photos are displayed on Facebook.

To vote for your favorite, simply LIKE the photo you want to win. Feel free to tag your friends, share the photo or comment with extra info about the home.

We recommend driving by all of the homes before casting your vote as many of the homes have lights, music and activities that are difficult to display in the photos.

The top 7 Finalists are:

Taylor Ranch

Ashcroft Family - 644 E. Cleveland Ct. - Taylor Ranch

Pecan Creek North:

Calabro Family - 39004 North Patricia Ave - Pecan Creek North

Axtell Family - 39634 N George Way - Pecan Creek North

Pecan Creek South:

McClasin Family - 37868 N Bonnie Lane - Pecan Creek South

Johnson Ranch:

Crook Family - 76 W Pasture Canyon Dr - Johnson Ranch

Staab Family - 171 W Saddle Way - Johnson Ranch

Copper Basin:

Mark Deidiker - 4211 E Aragonite - Copper Basin

Voting ends Nov 3rd at 5pm!

Good luck to all of our finalists!

Click Here to Check Out the Entries

