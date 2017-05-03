Kyle Flake Gave in Life and in Death

Kyle Michael Flake was known to many as a giving person who spent his life doing good and loving others. An example of his giving nature was the day he made the decision to become an organ donor. Kyle made that decision Dec 22, 2016.

As a Senior at Combs High School, Kyle and his family were preparing for the next chapter of his life. Unfortunately last week, Kyle was involved in a tragic accident and this morning, May 3rd at 12:45am, he passed away.

His family and friends are finding some comfort in Kyle's last heroic act of love - giving the gift of life to others. While Kyle's journey on earth was cut short, his family has been told that Kyle can make a difference for up to 17 people.

A gofundme account was setup initially to help with medical bills, which will now be used to help with funeral expenses.

RIP Kyle Flake

September 5, 1998 - May 3, 2017

Interested in learning more about becoming an organ donor? Click here.

