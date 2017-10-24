Jack W. Harmon Elementary Veterans Day Assembly

For the fourth year in a row, students attending Jack W Harmon Elementary School in San Tan Valley, are honoring military veterans for their service.

The Veterans Day assembly will take place November 9, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. and is open to the public.

Alexander Snaith, a fourth-grader at Harmon, will be singing the national anthem, and both active duty and veterans who attend the assembly will be recognized.

For more information, call the school at 480-882-3500.

Jack W. Harmon Elementary is part of the J.O. Combs Unified School District and is located at 39315 N Cortona Drive.

