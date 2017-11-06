International Pop Star Coming to San Tan Valley Nov 8

International Pop Star Meredith O’Connor brings her award-winning program to San Tan Valley Nov 8th. O'Connor will be performing at Champion Schools in San Tan Valley Schools from 10:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. The young star, whose music and videos have been featured on Disney and Nickelodeon, and who serves as a UN Celebrity Youth Leader, will talk to the students about bullying and mental health issues, and share her own experiences with these challenges.

Meredith O’Connor’s music has always incorporated a positive message for her fans, and she will be sharing that message with the students of Champion Schools, which takes important notice of these issues. The students really appreciate her music and her message. Meredith has sold out shows all over the world, but she has said that performing at schools is one of the most meaningful parts of her work.

“I love going into schools because I get the chance to make it really personal. I make sure the students can meet me and ask me questions, and that’s something that I can’t do at a concert or on TV”. Meredith is especially excited to visit the district regarding an issue that is so close to heart, as she herself suffered from both bullying and anxiety.

School administrators have reported that the presentation has helped their students overcome pressing issues, and that it was the best presentation they have ever had. The lyrics of Meredith’s music have moved many students to tears, but they also feel understood and speak about their problems following the assembly. The song “The Game” has had students and fans claim it saved their lives, and Meredith’s school presentation is certainly a “game” changer in the world of anti-bullying and mental health.

If you would like to attend one of the presentations to see for yourself the tremendous impact this young woman has on students, please call 631-987-5417.

Champion School is located at 1846 E. Bella Vista, San Tan Valley, AZ 85143

